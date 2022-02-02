Duterte calls for compassion, unity in Year of the Tiger

MANILA – President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Tuesday called on the Filipino people to continue demonstrating compassion and unity as the country welcomes the 2022 Lunar New Year.

In his Chinese New Year message, Duterte said he hopes this year of the Water Tiger would bring the entire nation "good fortune and renewed strength as we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges that have tested our mettle as a nation."

"Through our courage, faith, and determination, we have become more resilient and capable to build back better," he said.

"It is my fervent prayer that 2022 will be a better year for all of us, in terms of wealth, health, relationships and progress," he added.

Duterte also urged all Filipinos to look for more opportunities for growth and prosperity this year and "become instruments of peace, harmony and generosity to all."

"As we look forward to the blessings of this auspicious occasion, let us continue to demonstrate the ideals of bayanihan and malasakit (unity and compassion), especially to those who are most in need," he said.

February 1 marks the beginning of Chinese New Year in 2022, a holiday also widely celebrated in the Philippines being home to a large Filipino-Chinese community.

Proclamation 1236 declares this day as a special non-working day. (PNA)