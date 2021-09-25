  Saturday Sep, 25 2021 06:30:24 AM

Duterte inaugurates Sultan Kudarat prov'l hospital

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 22:00 PM Fri Sep 24, 2021
58
By: 
Radyo Bida Koronadal City
Pres. Duterte in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat to inaugurate a state of the art provincial hospital in Isulan town. (Malacanang photo)

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte today led the inauguration and unveiling of marker of the new Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital (SKPH) located at the provincial capitol grounds.

Accompanying President Duterte was Sen. Bong Go.

The President who said he was amazed at the architectural design of the hospital was welcomed by Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu.

The new provincial hospital is a four-storey medical building situated in a land of 3.3 hectares.

It has a total bed capacity of 399.

The SKPH has the  state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, and aims to provide quality and affordable medical services to the citizens of Sultan Kudarat and nearby provinces especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Duterte inaugurates Sultan Kudarat prov'l hospital

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte today led the inauguration and unveiling of marker of the new Sultan Kudarat Provincial...

Trafficker killed, 2 kilos shabu seized in Sulu anti-narc op

COTABATO CITY --- Government operatives seized two kilos of shabu from a group after a brief offshore encounter in Sulu province Thursday that left a...

Pres. Duterte to inaugurate new Sultan Kudarat prov'l hospital

ISULAN, SULTAN KUDARAT - Bubuksan na ngayong araw sa Probinsya ng Sultan Kudarat ang pinakamalaki at Pinakabagong Ospital sa Lalawigan. Mismong si...

30 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 23, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (232) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-...

South Cotabato residents turn over explosives to police

KORONADAL CITY --- Three residents of South Cotabato province separately turned over to the police a mortar round, a 40 millimeter explosive...