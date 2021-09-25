Duterte inaugurates Sultan Kudarat prov'l hospital

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte today led the inauguration and unveiling of marker of the new Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital (SKPH) located at the provincial capitol grounds.

Accompanying President Duterte was Sen. Bong Go.

The President who said he was amazed at the architectural design of the hospital was welcomed by Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu.

The new provincial hospital is a four-storey medical building situated in a land of 3.3 hectares.

It has a total bed capacity of 399.

The SKPH has the state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, and aims to provide quality and affordable medical services to the citizens of Sultan Kudarat and nearby provinces especially during COVID-19 pandemic.