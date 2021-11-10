Duterte names Dionardo Carlos as next PNP chief

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has named Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos as the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Malacañang announced on Wednesday.

Duterte signed Carlos’ appointment paper on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

Roque said Carlos' appointment will take effect on Nov. 13.

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed today, November 10, 2021, the appointment of Dionardo Bernardo Carlos as the new Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), effective November 13, 2021,” Roque said.

Roque said the Palace is confident that Carlos could lead the police force.

“We are confident that Gen. Carlos will continue making the PNP a professional, capable and reform-oriented organization that we envision it to be. We wish Gen. Carlos all the best as the new PNP Chief,” he said.

Carlos will replace PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar who will bow out of the service on Nov. 13 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Prior to his new stint, Carlos served as the PNP chief of the Directorial Staff.

He is holding the fourth highest position in the PNP before being named as the country’s top cop.

Carlos, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Maringal” Class of 1988, also became the PNP Director for Integrated Police Operations in Visayas and in Southern Luzon.

He also served as head of the PNP’s Highway Patrol Group, the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management, and the Directorate for Police Community Relations.

Carlos was also the former spokesperson of the PNP during the tenure of erstwhile police chief and now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

‘Very professional’

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año also confirmed the appointment of Carlos whom he described as “very professional police officer.”

“I have observed the way he performed, and I can say that he is capable of doing the job as next chief PNP, he went through the ladder,” he said in a statement.

Año said Duterte’s decision placing Carlos at the helm of the PNP is guided, as always, “by cautious consideration of a candidate’s seniority, merit, track record, and service reputation.”

“Lahat naman sila kasi ano magagaling talaga, may mga tinatawag tayo na magagandang service reputation, mga tinatawag natin na mga high caliber, pero ang tingin ko ang isa sa naging edge nya ay (They [candidates] are all really good, we what we called good service reputation, high caliber, but I think his edge is) seniority so, and you know that’s very important also because he will be working hand in hand with the Armed Forces,” he added.

He said he expects Carlos to hit the ground running and intensify efforts to counter illegal drugs, fight criminality, and end the communist armed conflict in the country.

“We expect that he will set the highest standards for himself and the rest of the PNP organization on their performance and discipline especially on the goal of cleansing the police organization, leaving no room for scalawags,” Año said.

“We look forward with optimism that his leadership will bring about innovation and reform in the police organization in the fulfillment of the PNP’s duty to serve and protect the people, especially during the Covid-19 public health emergency,” he added.

He said the turnover ceremony will be held on Friday.

Rally behind new leadership

Meanwhile, Eleazar urged PNP’s 222,000-strong officers and rank-and-file personnel to rally behind the leadership of Carlos.

“The President has decided, now is the perfect time for the PNP to express our unity and solidarity behind the chain of command as we welcome a new leader who will ensure continuity of command in our organization,” Eleazar said in a statement.

“General Carlos possesses all qualifications for the position, and President Duterte found him tailor-fit for the criteria he wants for the Chief PNP,” he said.

He said Carlos became instrumental in promoting the PNP flagship reform agenda of intensified cleanliness policy by ensuring timely and hands on implementation of actionable program by PNP Units.

“The mission ahead is as huge as the responsibility that rests on the shoulders of General Carlos. I wish him all the best in the new post even as I offer myself in my humble capacity as a retired PNP Chief in whatever assistance I can provide,” he added.

Eleazar served for 38 years in the uniformed services. (PNA)