Duterte signs bill extending Bangsamoro transition period

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night signed into law a measure postponing next year's elections for officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Republic Act No. 11593 says the elections will be held instead in 2025.

Under RA 11593, President Duterte will appoint 39 of the 80 new members of the BARMM’s interim government, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) will name 41 BTA members.