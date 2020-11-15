  Sunday Nov, 15 2020 11:46:06 PM

Duterte vows to restore normalcy in Cagayan Valley

Climate Change/Environment • 17:30 PM Sun Nov 15, 2020
47
By: 
Azer Parrocha
SITUATION BRIEFING. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides a situation briefing to discuss the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses in the Cagayan Valley Region at the Tuguegarao airprot in Cagayan on (Sunday) Nov. 15, 2020.

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday vowed to restore normalcy in Cagayan Valley after the region experienced its worst flooding in 40 years due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses enhanced by the tail end of a cold front.

In a situation briefing in Tuguegarao City, Duterte promised that the government will “work hard” to rebuild their lives and will prioritize providing immediate rescue, relief, and assistance.

“We will do everything to return to normalcy. In the meantime, ang problema talaga sa sunog o baha is water. Clean water, potable water. Kung wala (the problem during a fire or flood is water. Clean water, potable water. If there’s none), then we will send them here even if we have to travel overnight. Then food, importante talaga (is really important) to sustain them,” he said.

He assured that concerned agencies will attend to everyone’s needs, adding that their health, safety, and improved welfare will remain the government’s top priority.

“I want to personally assure our fellowmen here that the government will continue its rescue operations until all families are saved, all casualties and missing persons have been accounted for, and all affected individuals and communities have received their needed relief and other assistance,” he added.

Duterte also extended his condolences to the families of residents who have died as floodwaters reached roof levels.

“My solidarity and condolence go out to my fellow Filipinos in Cagayan Valley, most especially to the bereaved families of the victims of the unprecedented flooding that occurred in the area in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses. This strong typhoon has affected more than 97 families in Region 2. We are saddened to know that 24 persons perished here while a few others are still missing,” he said.

He said more than PHP1 million worth of assistance was provided to Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, and non-government organizations.

Meanwhile, he also directed Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to investigate illegal logging and mining in the region.

He asked Cimatu to ensure that residents in flood-prone areas are transferred to safer places to live.

Before the situation briefing, Duterte also conducted an aerial inspection over Cagayan Valley to personally see the extent of damage of the massive flooding in the region.

As of Sunday, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director Ricardo Jalad said there have been 69 deaths recorded from six regions in Luzon except Region I.

He said almost 286,000 families or 1.1 million individuals were affected by the typhoon, while more than 3,000 houses were damaged or destroyed.

Damage to agriculture is estimated at almost PHP1 billion, while damage to infrastructure is around PHP253 million, he added. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Broadcast-print journalist Malu Cadeliña-Manar succumbs to cardiac arrest

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Veteran print and broadcast journalist Malu Cadeliña-Manar "writes 30" Sunday night.  She succumbed to cardiac arrest Sunday...

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 2 deaths, 11 patients recover, 8 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Eleven patients have recovered from novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Health today said. In a bulletin...

Duterte vows to restore normalcy in Cagayan Valley

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday vowed to restore normalcy in Cagayan Valley after the region experienced its worst flooding in 40...

Sema re-installed as MNLF central committee chairman

COTABATO CITY --- Leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front re-installed Muslimin Sema as chairman of their central committee, replacing Yusop...

Blessed are those who fear the Lord

Reading 1 PRV 31:10-13, 19-20, 30-31 When one finds a worthy wife, her value is far beyond pearls. Her husband, entrusting his heart to her,...