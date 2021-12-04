Off-duty cop saves lives in MSU-Marawi shooting

CAMP S.K. PENDATUN, Maguindanao – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Friday lauded an off-duty police officer who quickly responded to a shooting incident inside a state university campus in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, BARMM Police director, said the timely response of an off-duty police officer saved the lives of three students during the incident on Thursday morning.

Ugale, who is based here at the headquarters of the Police Regional Office - BARMM in Barangay Making in Parang town, also condemned the atrocities perpetrated by the suspects.

In a report, Col. Christopher Panapan, Lanao del Sur Police director, said the shooting incident transpired at the vicinity of the Mindanao State University (MSU) - Marawi grandstand in Barangay Rapasun, Marawi City.

Investigation showed that Aripodin Mamacuna, 21, a student, was walking inside the school premises when he sensed a group of men tailing him.

He proceeded to the MSU grandstand where a culmination ceremony for a Bangsamoro youth sports activity was ongoing, to hide but was caught and beaten up by the group.

“Others in the area tried to pacify the muggers but they were fired upon and hit by bullets,” Panapan said in his report, adding that two students were injured.

The off-duty police personnel, who was at the grandstand watching the awarding ceremony, immediately responded but was shot by the suspects.

“He fired back and hit the left arm of one of the suspects who quickly fled,” Panapan said.

Responding members of the Marawi City Police later arrested Macaraya Aramama, Banji Saripada, and Karim Saripada, all of legal age and residents of Barangay Rapasun.

Panapan identified the injured students as Anwar Kiram, 26, of Butig, Lanao del Sur; and Mohaimen Maba, 21, of Balindong, Lanao del Sur.

Both were undergoing treatment at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City.

Police found empty shells for a .22-caliber pistol and a 9-mm. pistol at the scene.

Panapan said they were looking into personal grudge as a motive behind the incident.

He also did not identify the off-duty cop for security reasons.

He added that they were preparing the appropriate criminal charges against the suspects. (PNA)