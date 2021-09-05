"Dyx Andy" DXOL-FM former DJ, NAPC-12 official died due to COVID-19

COTABATO CIY - Former DXOL-FM DJ and now assistant regional focal person of the National Anti-Poverty Commission in Region 12 (NAPC-12) Andy "Dyx Andy" Orobia pased away Sunday due to COVID-19, friends and relatives said.

More known as "Dyx Andy," Orobia was a brother of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) when he and another colleague joined the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation in early 1990 as radio personality for DXMS and DXOL-FM of the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (NDBC).

He left the broadcast industry and worked briefly at Tacurong City local govenrment unit, the Sagitarrius Mines in Tampakan, South Cotabato and as civilian employee of the Army's 6th Civil Military Operations Battalion of the 6th Infantry Division.

He was recently named NAPC assistant regional focal person.

Relatives said he went to Iligan City on work related activities and upon return to his home in Tacurong City, he had on and off fever.

He breathed his last on Sunday morning, Sept. 5, 2021.

Atty. Noel Felongco, NAPC national secretary, said he was saddened by Andy's untimely demise and offered prayers for the repose of his soul.

"Andy's passing is not expected because I know him to be healthy person. Covid 19 is really an evil because it takes away precious and promising lives just like that of Andy. I would like to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Andy. I am praying for the repose of his soul. I know Andy is now in God's kingdom in heaven and I surely miss him," Sec. Felongco said.