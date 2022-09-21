Eagle rescued in Lebak, a day after another eagle died in Sarangani

KORONADAL CITY - The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Kalamansig rescued a Philippine Hawk Eagle from Brgy. Salangsang, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat at around 04:18 PM on September 20.

The rescue of Philippine hawk-eagle (Nisaetus philippensis), in Barangay Salangsang, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat came a day after the discovery of a dead Philippine eagle in Barangay Daliao, Maasim, Sarangani province.

A concerned citizen surrendered the raptor to Hon. Benjamin Changco, Sr. Punong Barangay of Salangsang who then informed the team leader of Lawin Patrol of Lebak sector, For. Teresa M. Bretan regarding the hawk-eagle. Proper medication and treatment are now being given before releasing it back to its natural habitat.

Meanwhile, CENR Officer Iskak G. Dipatuan expressed his gratitude to the community for their active role in protecting and conserving the area.

“I would like to thank the LAWIN Team and the LGU Salangsang for having rescued this Hawk Eagle. We should recognize its crucial role in keeping the gentle balance of our forest ecosystem and its help in naturally regulating the species population and regeneration of our forest.” Dipatuan said.

Hunting, killing, illegal collection, possession and trafficking of wildlife in the Philippines are punishable under Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001.