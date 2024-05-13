Easterlies affecting PH; 32 areas under dangerous heat index

MANILA – Easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Metro Manila and the rest of the country but the dangerous heat index is up in 32 areas nationwide, the weather bureau reported on Sunday.

Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, and possible heavy rains, particularly in the afternoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) based on its 4 a.m. weather bulletin. No weather disturbance is expected to affect the country.

As for the wind and coastal water conditions, Northern Luzon and the rest of the country will experience light too moderate, and no gale warning was raised.

Despite a forecast of isolated rain showers, PAGASA warned of soaring heat index in 32 areas across the country ranging from 42° Celsius (°C) to 46°C.

Classified as having "dangerous" temperatures are the areas of: NAIA, Pasay City; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; ISU, Echague, Isabela; Sangley Point, Isabela; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; CBSAU-Pili, Camarines Sur; Iloilo City, Iloilo; Catarman, Northern Samar; Tacloban City, Leyte; Science Garden, Quezon City; Bacnotan, La Union; Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas; Aborlan, Palawan; Daet, Camarines Norte; Legazpi City, Albay; Virac (Synop), Catanduanes; Masbate City, Masbate; Mambusao, Capiz; Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur; Davao City, Davao del Sur; Roxas City, Capiz; Guiuan, Eastern Samar; MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Cuyo, Palawan; Dumangas, Iloilo; and Borongan, Eastern Samar.

The highest heat reading index is likely in Laoag, Ilocos Norte at 46°C.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, considers humidity and air temperature to show how hot the body feels.

PAGASA warned that fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity under the sun. Likewise, it could lead to heat cramps and heat stroke. (PNA)