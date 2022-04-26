  Tuesday Apr, 26 2022 02:53:30 PM

Easterlies to bring fair weather across PH Tuesday

WEATHER • 10:00 AM Tue Apr 26, 2022
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA

MANILA – Fair weather will prevail over most parts of the country due to the easterlies, while the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao will bring rains, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Oriental.

"In Luzon, fair weather will prevail, with isolated rains due to thunderstorms," Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The temperature in Tuguegarao may reach up to 36 °C and 34 °C in Metro Manila and the Kalayaan Islands.

Aurelio said the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao will also have fair weather with isolated rains or thunderstorms.

Zamboanga, Davao, and Iloilo's temperature may reach up to 33 °C.

