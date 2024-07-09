  Tuesday Jul, 09 2024 06:21:05 PM

Easterlies continue to bring rain showers across PH

WEATHER • 12:30 PM Tue Jul 9, 2024
84
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata

MANILA – Most parts of the country will continue to experience rains due to the easterlies, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

This will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas and Palawan.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

The easterlies will also cause isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region and the provinces of Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will also experience isolated rain showers, most likely in the afternoon, caused by localized thunderstorms, PAGASA forecaster Rhea Torres said.

PAGASA, however, said severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, the whole archipelago will still experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Torres said no weather disturbance was seen to affect the country.

"We might experience the effects of the southwest monsoon in the next few days," she said. (PNA) 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Probe on destructive Zamboanga firecrackers, pyrotechnics disposal up

COTABATO CITY - The police and local executives are together investigating Monday’s disposal of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in Barangay Cabatangan...

MagSur employees undergo surprise drug test

COTABATO CITY - BILANG PAGSUPORTA sa kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa iligal na droga, isinailalim kahapon sa surprise drug testing ang lahat ng mga...

2 national-level wanted persons nabbed in SGA-BARMM

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - In collaboration with other law enforcement units, personnel of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro...

Easterlies continue to bring rain showers across PH

MANILA – Most parts of the country will continue to experience rains due to the easterlies, the weather bureau said Tuesday. This will cause...

UPDATE: 27 hurt in Zambo City firecracker explosion

MANILA – A total of 27 persons, including 19 uniformed personnel, were wounded in an explosion of firecrackers that were for disposal in...