Eastern grass owl rescued; in transitional shelter at Lanao del Sur PVO

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:00 PM Sat Jan 1, 2021
29
By: 
NASH B. MAULANA
Lanao del Sur Provincial Veterinarian Officer Al-Hussein Domaot handles the eastern grass owl earlier rescued by a concerned citizen in Barangay Kawayan, Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

COTABATO CITY - AN Eastern Grass Owl  is now in a transitional shelter at the Provincial Veterinarian’s Office of Lanao del Sur after being rescued by residents in Marantao town last week.

Upon receiving the the grass owl (Tayto longimembris) in a turnover, the Bangsamoro Ministry of the Environment Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE) in Lanao del Sur reverted back its custody to the PVO for further observation, until it can be released to the wild back to its natural habitat, the Provincial Information Office of Lanao del Sur, said.

Officials said Provincial Veterinarian Officer Al-Hussein Domaot had administered the owl with basic immunization in animal injection to secure the health of this wildlife, known as Bengit to the Maranao locals,

The rare grass owl was rescued by a concerned citizen from Barangay Kawayan in Marantao on December 27. Nash B. Maulana

Eastern grass owl rescued; in transitional shelter at Lanao del Sur PVO

