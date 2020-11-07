Eden Flower Garden sa Tupi, South Cotabato, pansamatalang sarado simula bukas, Nov. 8

KORONADAL CITY - Pansamantalang isinara sa publliko ang Eden Flower Garden sa Tupi, South Cotabato, dahil sa biglaang pagdami ng mga tao.

Ito ay bilang pagsuod ng garden management sa health protocols at upang makatulong na maiwasan ang pagkalat ng Covid-19.

"Due to the influx of people and we can no loger manage the crowd," the Eden Garden announcement said.

"The management after a thorough deliberations had come to a decision that starting tomorrow

Nov. 8, 2020, we are temporarily close and we will not accept visitors," the management said.

Ang Garden na matatagpuan sa paanan ng Mt. Matutum at sa kalagitnaan ng Dole pineapple plantation ay nagbebenta ng mga bulaklak at sumisikat tuwing palapit ang All Souls at All Saints Days.