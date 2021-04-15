Education Ministry to assess quality of private Madrasahs across BARMM

COTABATO CITY — To institutionalize quality and effective Islamic Education in the Bangsamoro region, the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) will be conducting a region-wide School-Based Assessment on Private Madrasah for S.Y 20210-2-21 starting April 5-23, 2021.

Through a Regional Memorandum No. 391 posted by MBHTE on its Facebook page, the ministry encouraged all Madrasah—whether accredited, unaccredited and traditional across the region—to participate and submit said report. (See link: bit.ly/3tfMhrv )

Those madrasahs within Cotabato City, 63 Barangays in North Cotabato, Maguindanao, Marawi City, and Lanao del Sur have to submit their reports on or before April 16.

Meanwhile, island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi need to pass reports on or before April 23.

The ministry emphasized that once reports were consolidated, it will serve as the optimal basis for support services of the Education ministry and stakeholders to identify and address the primary needs and requirements of Bangsamoro learners and teaching personnel of Madrasah.

The ministry expects the Madrasah Staff and Asatidz to: 1.) Provide all information required in the Assessment Report and 2.) Treat all gathered Information highly confidential and submit it to the Head of Madrasah or President for consolidation.

Additionally, the Head of Madrasah or President shall gather all relevant information following the required format based on General Information (Annex A) of the said memorandum.

To know more and to comply with the said memo, you can download the templates of all necessary documents required through this link: bit.ly/3uycJwG

Furthermore, the ministry announced that failure to submit the report on or before the due date may be a ground for suspension of any support programs, activities, or projects of the ministry for S.Y. 2020-2021. (Bangsamoro Information Office)