Efren Piñol, proclaimed as vice governor-elect of North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The provicinal board of canvassers of North Cotabato has proclaimed former town Mayor Efren Piñol as vice governor-elect during proclamation of winning provincial candidates of North Cotabato.

Piñol lauded all those who voted for him and all his campaign team, to include his family, relatives and friends.

"Sa ngalan sa akong pamilya, ako nagapasalamat sa inyong mapinadayunon ug kinasingkasing na pagsuporta sa akong kandidatura. Ang akong kadaugan mao ang kadaugan natong tanan," he said in a statement posted on his FB page.

The poll body also proclaiemd re-electionist Board Member Dr. Maria Krista Piñol-Solis, re-electionist M'lang Vice Mayor Joselito F. Piñol (Unopposed), and Mlang Councilor-elect Gerardo F. Piñol.