On Eid’l Fitr, CM Ebrahim calls Bangsamoro to embrace moral governance

COTABATO CITY – The chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has called on every Bangsamoro to embrace moral governance in their everyday life as they celebrate Eid’l Fitr (end of Ramadhan).

Speaking during the congregational prayer in celebrating of Eid’l Fitr marking the end of fasting month of Ramadhan at the Bangsamoro Government Center here, BARMM Chief MiniSter Ahod “Kagi Murad” Ebrahim has called every Muslim in the region to support the government anchored on morality and spirituality in Islam.

“I ask all of you to support moral governance so our struggle for self-determination will truly succeed will,” he said in the vernacular.

He said the moral governance that the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and BARMM have been promoting “will only succeed if we can implement the moral teachings of Islam and our God.”

“We cannot do it in just one day, it will take time but we need to help each other to achieve our goal,” he added, telling every Muslim to “supervise yourselves, all you do must be in accordance with moral governance, not only by word but by our actions,”

“All of us are to obey moral governance because this is our responsibility to ourselves, our neighbors and all of us,” Chief Minister Ebrahim added.

Ebrahim lauded the Bangsamoro strictly observing health protocols during the observance of the fasting month.

“I hope we will all live up to what we have learned during the 30 fasting that kept our faith strong,” the BARMM leader said. “Happy Eid’l Fitr Mubarak to all of us,” he said.

Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the BARMM interior and local government ministry also greeted all Muslims as they performed the congregational prayer early Monday morning.

“I wish you and your family very joyful Eid, may Allah accept all our prayers and forgive all our faults,” Minister Sinarimbo said.