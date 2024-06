Pursuant to the Bangsamoro Holidays Act of 2023 and in line with the traditions and festivities of Eid'l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta' has officially declared June 15 as the Day of Arafah (Special Non-Working Holiday), June 16 as Eid’l Adha and June 17 as the 1st Day of Tashriq. (Special Non-Working Holiday which coincides to the Regular Non-Working Holiday declaration of Malacañang as well).