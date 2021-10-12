Election officer, daughter hurt in Basilan ambush

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen seriously wounded the election officer of Lantawan town in Basilan and his daughter in an ambush Monday night in Isabela City in the island province.

Aknam Hashim his eldest daughter were together in a car when they were attacked by gunmen positioned at one side of the busy Rizal Avenue in Isabela City in Basilan, reports from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the military’s Western Mindanao Command said.

Responding personnel of the Isabela City police and units of the Army’s 10st Infantry Brigade immediately rushed them to a hospital nearby.

The victims sustained bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman, chairperson of the provincial peace and order council, has condemned the incident and urged the police to identify the culprits for immediate prosecution.

Photo: Ambush victims Aknam Hashim and daughter are now in a hospital in Basilan. (From Station dxNO, Isabela City)