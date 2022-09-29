Elusive dealer leaves P680K-worth shabu in Maguindanao sting

COTABATO CITY - Policemen confiscated P680,000 worth of shabu from a peddler who had escaped amid a sting on Wednesday afternoon in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao.

The suspect, a certain Sammy of Kabuntalan town in Maguindanao, had escaped when he sensed he was dealing with non-uniformed policemen, led by Major Esmael Madin of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The police who tried to entrap the suspect recovered from him P680,000 worth of shabu in two 50-gram packings.

Sammy had jumped into a river from the bridge in Barangay Taviran, Datu Odin Sinsuat, where the sting was laid and swam away towards a marsh that connects to the Liguasan Delta.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of PRO-BAR, said Thursday the operation of their RDEU in Barangay Taviran was assisted by the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station and members of the Maguindanao provincial police force.

He said he has instructed investigators to secure the full, correct name of Sammy for the filing of a corresponding criminal case against him.