Endangered Philippine eagle found dead in Sarangani province

KORONADAL CITY – A critically endangered Philippine eagle was found dead Monday morning along the coastline of Maasim town in Sarangani, officials said.

Forester Abdul D. Cariga, DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer (CENRO) of Kiamba, Sarangani, said municipal government employee found the lifeless endangered big bird along the shoreline of Barnagay Daliao at 9 a.m.

He immediately alerted Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer of of Maasim and adjacent CENRO Kiamba office that sent quick response team (QRT) for appropriate action.

“We are saddened by this report,” Forester Cariga said.

Cariga said the eagle was believed to be 4 to 5 hours dead when it was found and its cause of death is yet to be determined.

“No tag or chips were noticed in the raptor upon the inspection. It weighed 5.6 kilograms, has a 102 centimeter length and 188 cm wingspan,” Cariga said.

He said the carcass will be sent to the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City for necropsy on Tuesday.

The Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi), also known as the monkey-eating eagle or great Philippine eagle, is a critically endangered species of eagle of the family Accipitridae which is endemic to forests in the Philippines, according to Wikipedia.

It has brown and white-colored plumage, a shaggy crest, and generally measures 86 to 102 cm (2.82 to 3.35 ft) in length and weighs 4.04 to 8.0 kg (8.9 to 17.6 lb).

The Philippine eagle is considered the largest of the extant eagles in the world in terms of length and wing surface area, with only Steller's sea eagle and the Harpy eagle being larger in terms of weight and bull.

It has been declared the national bird of the Philippines.

The most significant threat to the species is loss of habitat, a result of high levels of deforestation throughout most of its range.

Aside from logging, University of the Philippines (UP-Mindanao) researchers said the expansion of agricultural lands have threatened the Mountains Makabol and Alikoson Conservation Area (MMACA) in Barangay Salaysay, Marilog District in Davao City.

The area is home to the critically endangered Philippine Eagle and other wildlife species.

Killing a Philippine eagle is a criminal offence, punishable by law with up to 12 years imprisonment and heavy fines.