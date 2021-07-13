Enemy clans in in Maguindanao bury hatchets

MAGUINDANAO --- Two feudal Moro clans, locked in a deadly “rido” that exacted heavy fatalities on both sides, reconciled after a dialogue in Cotabato City over the weekend, a regional police official said Tuesday.

Rido means clan war in most Moro vernaculars.

Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he was informed on Monday that the enemy Kitil and Sinsuat families in Barangay Capiton in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao have finally agreed to thrive together again in peace.

The rido between the Kitil and Sinsuat families, locked in territorial disputes and political differences, worsened following a bloody gunfight between them in Barangay Capiton last February.

Reports reaching the office of Ugale stated that the rido settlement on Saturday was together facilitated by Mayor Marshall Sinsuat of Datu Blah Sinsuat town in Maguindanao, Bangsamoro Education Minister Muhaquer Iqbal and a senior member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Datu Bimbo Sinsuat.

The traditional rite, witnessed by Islamic preachers, was held in a function facility in Cotabato City, according to Ugale.

“All ended well. We in PRO-BAR are thankful to the people who brokered the peace covenant between both sides,” Ugale said.

So intense was the animosity between both clans that the PRO-BAR and the Task Force Kutawato of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division placed Barangay Capiton under tight watch for months.

Major Gen. Juvy Max Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said he was elated with the successful settlement by mediators of the rido between the Kitil and Sinsuat families in Barangay Capiton.