Eradicating all forms of child labor by 2028

The Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE-BARMM) through the Bureau of Employment Promotion and Welfare of the Ministry of Labor and Employment with the support of IRDT and the International Labour Organization (ILO), successfully held the Project Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) meeting Thursday, December 7, 2023 in Cotabato City.

PARC is a network of partners and stakeholders created to help scale up and sustain the child labour training and advocacy in BARMM, primarily tasked to oversee and coordinate project efforts toward the reduction of the worst form of child labour in the region.

PARC meets quarterly, which provides the project a platform for further collaboration where member agencies share their technical expertise and resources according to their programs and services.

The meeting was attended by PARC members such as BPDA, DAB, MIPA, MILG, MPOS, MSSD, MOLE, MBHTE, BWC, BYC, BIO, and CFSI.

Bai Sara Jane S. Sinsuat, Director of BEPW-MOLE, highlighted the important role of other Ministries in achieving the goal of the Bangsamoro government in eradicating all worst forms of child labor by 2028.

As a way forward, MOLE-BARMM is looking towards the creation and operationalization of the Child Labour Unit (CLU) and Council Against Child Labor (CACL) at the BARMM level.

To date, IRDT has co-organized/facilitated a total of 13 roll-out trainings on child labor, laws, and policies. Of which 452 individuals participated from the BARMM ministries, MLGU, BLGU, law enforcement, and security sectors, academe, parents, women and youth sectors, SK, CSO, Cooperatives, and Media.

This project is funded by the People of Japan through the International Labour Organization (ILO).