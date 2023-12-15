Escapee wanted for multiple rape, vehicle theft, rearrested

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The police again arrested on Thursday night a suspect facing multiple rape and vehicle theft cases who had daringly bolted from a well-guarded detention facility in Makilala, North Cotabato in 2022.

The 33-year-old Bryan Louie Jayon Sanoy was arrested while near the premises of their residence in Apo Sandawa, a residential site here, that he reportedly intended to visit but was spotted by vigilant neighbors who immediately reported his presence in the area to the police.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said on Friday that Sanoy yielded peacefully when personnel of the Kidapawan City Police, the Makilala Municipal Police Station and intelligence operatives from the North Cotabato Provincial Police Office arrived at Apo Sandawa to clamp him down.

He was first arrested in 2022 by personnel of the Makilala MPS in Makilala, less than 20 kilometers north of this city, but managed to escape after several days of detention.

Sanoy is wanted for rape cases pending in the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 here without bail.

He is also facing multiple vehicle theft charges at the RTC Branch 53 in Davao City in Region 12 that has set a P600,000 bail for his temporary release.

Meanwhile, police also nabbed a "senior citizen" wanted for having allegedly raped minors and for acts of lasciviousness in an operation on Thursday in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat province.

POlice arrested 61-year-old Emillano Miranda, Jr. with the help of barangay officials who led them to his exact location in Barangay Pamantingan.

Miranda, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, moved from one area to another after he was charged with three rape cases, involving minors, and acts of lasciviousness in one of the regional courts in Sultan Kudarat province.

The court has not recommended any bail for his temporary release, according to Macaraeg.