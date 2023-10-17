Establishment of Bangsamoro disability affairs office proposed in BARMM

COTABATO CITY ― To ensure the full protection of the rights and privileges of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the region, some Bangsamoro lawmakers proposed a measure aimed at establishing an office dedicated to PWDs.

Members of Parliament Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr. and Prof. Eddie Alih, main authors of Parliament Bill No. 250, said that the bill seeks to establish the Bangsamoro Disability Affairs Office (BDAO), an office focused on policy-making, coordinating, planning, monitoring, and serving as the implementing body of programs, projects, and activities for PWDs in the region.

According to the authors, this will give PWDs equal opportunities and decent work. The office, they said, will contribute to the enhancement of disability-specific social protection services, allowing people with disabilities to participate more actively in society and improve their overall well-being.

Despite the country’s efforts to protect and mainstream PWDs in society, PB No. 250 authors noted that there are still no adequate government protection policies and mechanisms, which adversely affect PWDs' accessibility to advanced development skills, secure decent employment opportunities, and safeguard their state-guaranteed protection.



Recognizing that disabled individuals have the same rights as any other citizens to take their rightful place in society, the authors reiterated the importance of the Bangsamoro government's full support for their well-being and integration into mainstream society.

According to the authors, the initiative in filing PB No. 250 aligns with the provisions of the Bangsamoro Organic Law,which mandated the establishment of a special agency, support facilities, and livelihood or skills training for persons with special needs and other disadvantaged persons.

PB No. 250 is co-authored by MPs Mosber Alauddin, Atty. Suharto Ambolodto, Abdulaziz Amenodin, Dr. Susana Anayatin, Mohammad Kelie Antao, Dan Asnawie, Ali Montaha Babao, Bai Maleiha Candao, Dr. Hashemi Dilangalen, Albakil Jikiri, Denmartin Kahalan, Engr. Don Mustapha Loong, Tarhata Maglangit, Froilyn Mendoza, Michael Midtimbang, Tawakal Midtimbang, Hussein Munoz, Abdulwahab Pak, and Ramon Piang Sr. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)