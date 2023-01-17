EU, Subatra donates 2 coasters to BTA

COTABATO CITY - As part of its continuous support to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the European Union, through the Support to Bangsamoro Transition (SUBATRA) handed over two coasters and LED wall to the Bangsamoro government this afternoon, January 16, in Cotabato City.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron, and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) and Department of National Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. led the turnover ceremony.

Chief Minister Ebrahim expressed gratitude towards the EU for its "utmost support" during the transition period, adding that the said vehicles would help the Bangsamoro Parliament in delivering efficient services to Bangsamoro people.

Ambassador Véron said that the EU remained committed to assisting the Bangsamoro government throughout the transition period.

SUBATRA contributes to a smooth and timely undertaking of the transition through capacity building of the three branches of the Bangsamoro Government (executive, legislative and judiciary) and civil society organizations.

“We hope that more people will be reached, especially those in the remote areas of the region, we hope these information equipment will help and vehicle will help efficiently in consultations,” Veron said.

The EU is confident that after the transition period, a more responsive and capacitated Bangsamoro government will enliven the principles of democratic and inclusive governance as specified in the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

“May the coasters serve as a symbol of our mutual trust and strengthen our collaboration as we approach the fulfillment of the transition period of the BARMM government,” BARMM chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said during the turnover program at the Bangsamoro Government Center Monday with no less than Defense Sec. Carlito Galvez as special guest.

“It is my genuine hope that your succeeding programs will be replicated and enjoyed by the communities of the Bangsamoro Region and that those initiatives will leave a lasting legacy that will be enjoyed by our incoming generation,” Chief Minister Ebrahim said.

Meanwhile, OPAPRU Secretary Galvez has vowed before the BARMM Chief Minister and all Members of the Bangsamoro Parliament that they will continue to support the Bangsamoro region in achieving its goal of long-lasting peace. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)