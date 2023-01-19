EU, UNICEF expands programs in BARMM

COTABATO CITY --- Stakeholders took as a vote of confidence for the Bangsamoro government the expansion of the peace and development efforts of the European Union and the United Nations Children's Fund in the autonomous region.

Officials of the European Union, most known by the acronym EU, donated last Monday to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority two 24-seater air-conditioned coasters that its 80-members, comprising the regional parliament, can use.

Members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro interim parliament told reporters Thursday they were elated with the gesture of the EU that has actively been helping push the Mindanao peace process forward.

Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, figurehead of the parliament, said Thursday the continuing support of EU to the BARMM administration is, for them, a show of trust on its dedication to foster peace and sustainable development in the five provinces and three cities in its core territory.

The BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi and Lamitan.

The two shuttle coasters were turned over Monday to Ebrahim by EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron in a symbolic rite at the BARMM capitol here, witnessed by Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr.

Four members of the BARMM parliament, Dan Asnawie, the physician Kadil Sinolinding, Jr. and the lawyers Ras Mitmug and Omar Sema separately told reporters at the sideline of the event then that they appreciate EU’s show of confidence on the Bangsamoro government, manifested via Veron’s visit to the regional capitol here Monday.

Representatives from EU and UNICEF, BARMM officials and local executives launched Wednesday in Marawi City a program dubbed “Building Community Resilience and Delivery of Essential Services for Post Conflict Recovery in Lanao del Sur and Marawi City.”

UNICEF has current humanitarian activities in the Bangsamoro region, mostly in areas wracked by conflicts in years past.

The joint EU-UNICEF program aims to strengthen community resilience, increase coverage of essential services, and promote “child-friendly family and community behaviors” among beneficiaries in 44 municipalities in the neighboring Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte and Bukidnon provinces.

The €4 million (Euro currency), or P245 million budget for the program is earmarked for health, education, child protection and disaster risk reduction thrusts that would benefit at least 680,000 children, 200,000 parents and 120,000 persons affected by the deadly 2017 conflict in Marawi City instigated by the Maute terrorist group.

“Children have a right to just be children and play, learn and spend time with family and friends. Safeguarding the next generation from the effects of armed conflict is our collective responsibility,” Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF’s representative to the Philippines, said during the launching of the program.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. said he is thankful to the EU and UNICEF for embarking on projects essential to the recovery of the conflict-stricken communities in Marawi City and in other towns under his jurisdiction.

“We are grateful to the EU and UNICEF,” Adiong, chairperson of the multi-sector Lanao del Sur provincial peace and order council, said.

The office of Adiong has various programs complementing the national government’s rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City.