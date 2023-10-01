  Sunday Oct, 01 2023 02:10:23 PM

Ex-combatants earn certificates, training assistance grants

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 06:45 AM Sun Oct 1, 2023
MILG-BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY - Twenty former combatants who enrolled in the Agricultural Crops Production National Certificate (NC) III Skills Training received their certificates and training support fund allowances totaling ₱11,260 each on September 29, 2023, at Sultan Palace Function Hall, Bubong Ramain, Lanao del Sur, through the Project TuGoN (Tulong Ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit), run by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in partnership with the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education – Technical Education and Skills Development of Lanao del Sur.

Former combatants have obtained a range of skills through the skills training program, including crop planting and harvesting, fertilization and pest management, and post-harvest fruit and vegetable handling. These abilities enable them to not only participate in agriculture-related work opportunities, but also to cultivate their own land and start their own agricultural businesses.

The recipients acknowledged their appreciation for the training and support they received from MILG-BARMM's Project TuGoN, MTIT-BARMM's Livelihood Support, and MBHTE-TESD's Skills Training during the event. They also talked about how they plan to use their new skills to improve their lives and give back to their communities.

The skills training program is part of the Project TuGoN's livelihood component. This initiative highlights the success of providing former fighters with considerable opportunities to rebuild their lives and participate to peace and development efforts in their communities.

Atty Marvin D Mokamad, Interior Affairs Services Director; Asnawi L Bato, MBHTE-TESD LDS Provincial Director; Cader D Indar Jr, MILG LDS Provincial Director; Hamdanisah S Comacasar, MBHTE-TESD LDS Scholarship Focal; Jaber B Macacua, Project TuGoN Manager; Aslani C Montila, TVI President; and Jamal A Monte, TVI Administrator graced the event.

