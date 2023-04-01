Ex-cop, 3 others busted in Region 12 shabu stings

COTABATO CITY --- Four drug peddlers, one of them a former policeman, were arrested in separate operations in two days by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12.

Aileen Lovitos, director of PDEA 12, told reporters Saturday the first to fall in their entrapment operation Wednesday was Motin Kidap, Jr., an ex-member of the Philippine National Police.

Kidap was discharged from the police service three years ago due to his involvement in trafficking of shabu and other criminal activities, including car theft.

Non-uniformed PDEA 12 agents and policemen immediately frisked and cuffed Kidap after selling to them six sachets of shabu in a tradeoff at one spot in the town center of Pikit in Cotabato province.

Three drug den operators, Arlan Delos Reyes, Jonel Manambay and Jezrel Kim Delos Reyes, were entrapped Friday in Purok Katipunan in Barangay Reyes in Banga town in South Cotabato by combined PDEA 12 agents and personnel of units under the Police Regional Office 12.

Lovitos said local officials and barangay leaders supported the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of the three suspects from whom PDEA 12 agents seized P81,600 worth of shabu.

“Our personnel had also rescued in that operation a minor they had possibly used as a courier. The child had been turned over to the municipal government of Banga,” Lovitos said.