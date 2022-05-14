  Saturday May, 14 2022 06:54:00 PM

Explosion rocks compound of mayor-elect in Lanao del Sur

Peace and Order • 16:45 PM Sat May 14, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Suspected partisans on Friday blasted a fragmentation grenade at the residential compound of the newly-elected mayor in the politically-troubled Pualas town in Lanao del Sur.

Col. Christopher Panapan, Lanao del Sur’s police director, said Saturday no one was hurt in the attack, but the blast triggered panic among villagers in Barangay Danugan, Pualas where the residence of mayor-elect Amanoden Ducol is located.

Ducol and his relatives had told reporters they are certain the bombing was politically-motivated. They refused to elaborate, however

Witnesses said two men perpetrated the bombing, both at large.

Panapan said personnel of the Pualas Municipal Police Station are still trying to identify who were responsible for the grenade attack.

