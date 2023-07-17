Eye patients treated by team of “doctor in BARMM parliament”

COTABATO CITY - A team led by a physician in the Bangsamoro parliament treated 113 more eye patients in a humanitarian mission Thursday in Carmen, Cotabato as part of a continuing outreach mission for impoverished communities, barangay officials said.

Vicente Chiva Caldelero, Sr., chairman of Barangay Tupig in Carmen, said Saturday he is grateful to the staff of the eye specialist Kadil Sinolinding, Jr., a member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, and companions from the Deseret Ambulatory Referral Center for having treated 113 eye patients from across the barangay under his jurisdiction and from villages outside.

Other barangay officials and community elders in Tupig had posted on Facebook their appreciation of the efforts of Sinolinding’s team.

The Deseret Ambulatory Referral Center is a medical service outfit based in Kabacan town, also in Cotabato province, not too distant from Carmen.

Sinolinding, touted as “doctor in the Bangsamoro parliament,” has been providing poor Muslims, Christians and indigenous people with free treatment of eye diseases since he was municipal health officer in Pagalungan and Montawal towns in Maguindanao del Sur in the late 1980s.

“We are thankful to the team of Member of Parliament Sinolinding for its outreach mission in Barangay Tupig,” Caldelero said.

The team of Sinolinding, also known in central Mindanao as “Doc Jojo,” had treated 3,216 poor eye patients since he was appointed last year as member of the BARMM parliament by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., besides the more than 20,000 people he had provided with medical interventions in the past two decades.