  Monday Oct, 18 2021 04:47:18 PM

Fake QR code IDs seized from Isabela City residents

Local News • 11:45 AM Mon Oct 18, 2021
32
By: 
John M. Unson
The fake contact-tracing identification cards seized from Isabela City residents. (From Station dxNO)

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities are now probing on the circulation of fake COVID-19 contact tracing identification cards in Isabela City in Basilan, seized from residents in operations that started over the weekend.

Frontliners enforcing general community quarantine (GCQ) in Isabela City seized dozens of fake contact tracing, or digitl QR code IDs from residents intercepted in quarantine checkpoints.

The city government of Isabela, personnel of its City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the city police and units of the 101st Infantry Brigade are together enforcing the GCQ in the city.

The city-wide GCQ shall last until October 31, meant to stop the spike in local coronavirus infection cases. 

The office of Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and the administration of Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman are cooperating in addressing the concern and in implementing the GCQ in all of the city’s component-barangays.

The office of the city mayor and the Isabela City police are now jointly initiating an inquiry on the proliferation of fake QR code IDs in the city. (John Felix Unson)

 

