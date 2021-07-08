Family of 3 dies in SK highway mishap

ESPERANZA, Sultan Kudarat – A vehicular accident along the national highway here early Wednesday morning claimed the lives of three family members, police said.

Maj. Alexander de Pedro, the municipal police chief, said the mishap occurred in Barangay Laguinding at around 6 a.m.

A motorcycle driven by Nelson Delachina was to turn left towards a gasoline station but was hit by a speeding Toyota Hi-Ace passenger van from the opposite lane.

Also on board the motorcycle was Delachina's wife Arlene, and their 12-year-old son.

“The couple died on the spot while the child expired while undergoing medication at a hospital here,” de Pedro said.

The passenger van owner and relatives of the three victims reached an amicable settlement following the tragic incident, he said.

The van driver, who hails from Maguindanao, requested not to be identified. He has been detained and vowed to cooperate in the ongoing investigation. (PNA)