Family displaced as man burns house in North Cotabato

LIBUNGAN, North Cotabato - A drunken man gone berserk set their house here on fire Sunday, rendering his live-in partner and three children homeless.

Personnel of the Libungan Municipal Police Station are now trying to locate the suspect, Jay-Ar Leano.

His three children and live-in partner, Gladys Cardoza, were rescued by personnel of the Libungan municipal police as fire razed their house in Barangay Nicaan here.

Cardoza and her children are now in the custody of the Children and Women’s Protection Desk unit of the local police.

Captain Razul Pandulo, Libungan municipal police chief, said Monday he has ordered their investigators to file an arson case against Leaño.

He said they have provided Cardoza and her three children food, water and clothes.