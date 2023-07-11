Farmer dies due to electrocution in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A farmer was electrocuted while fishing beside Marbol river in Barnagay Paco, this city on Monday afternoon.

DXND Radyo Bida Kidapawan learned that the fatlaity was identified by hsi relatives as Joel Canon, a resident of Barangay Paco.

Canon and two other relatives were fishing beside the river when he accidentaly held on to a fence after lost balance of himself.

Unfortunately, he held on to a fense with live electrical wiring, triggering electrocution, his companions said.

They tried to pull out Canon but they too were thrown off due to electrocution.

Villagers rushed them to the hospital where Canon was pronounced dead on arrival while the two sustained minor injuries.

Canon, a farmer, left behind his wife and seven children, including a 7-month-old baby.

One of his daughters has cried for justice and let the fensed lot owner be held accountable.