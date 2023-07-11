  Tuesday Jul, 11 2023 07:53:31 PM

Farmer dies due to electrocution in Kidapawan

Local News • 10:30 AM Tue Jul 11, 2023
93
By: 
Louige Allan Tutor

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A farmer was electrocuted while fishing beside Marbol river in Barnagay Paco, this city on Monday afternoon.

DXND Radyo Bida Kidapawan learned that the fatlaity was identified by hsi relatives as Joel Canon, a resident of Barangay Paco.

Canon and two other relatives were fishing beside the river when he accidentaly held on to a fence after lost balance of himself.

Unfortunately, he held on to a fense with live electrical wiring, triggering electrocution, his companions said.

They tried to pull out Canon but they too were thrown off due to electrocution.

Villagers rushed them to the hospital where Canon was pronounced dead on arrival while the two sustained minor injuries.

Canon, a farmer, left behind his wife and seven children, including a 7-month-old baby.

One of his daughters has cried for justice and let the fensed lot owner be held accountable.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PH, Brunei pledge stronger defense, peace process cooperation

MANILA – The Philippines and Brunei Darussalam pledged to continue beefing up their defense cooperation and maintaining the gains of the peace...

2 warehouse men dead, co-worker hurt in landslide

PAGADIAN CITY - Two warehouse workers perished while another was badly injured in a landslide in Barangay Balintawak here at past 4:00 p.m. Monday...

North Cotabato flash floods damages hit P35 million

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The flash floods that swept through agricultural enclaves in President Roxas town in Cotabato last week destroyed no less than P35...

Farmer dies due to electrocution in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A farmer was electrocuted while fishing beside Marbol river in Barnagay Paco, this city on Monday afternoon. DXND Radyo Bida...

Mag-asawa, 3 pa huli sa anti-drug op sa Midsayap at Banisilan

Sa Banisilan, naaresto ng PNP ang tatlo na sina Mombawira Akil, Japar Cosain, at Khalid Sarif, parehong taga Natangcopan, Amai Manabilang town sa...