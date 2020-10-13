  Tuesday Oct, 13 2020 12:58:43 AM

Farmer kills "King Cobra," Python triggers power interruption in Kidapawan

Local News • 20:00 PM Mon Oct 12, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez /DXND Radyo Bida

KIDAPAWAN CITY - An estimated 8-10 foot python was electrocuted atop a transmission tower of 69KV line in Barnagay Meohao, Kidapawan Ctiy triggered massive blackout.

A farmer reprotedly killed a 10-foot "King Cobra," more known in the locality as "Banakon" as it tried to hit a farmer's chicken and other animals in Tulunan, North Cotabato.

Farmer Erning Sarvida was resting in his home in Barangay G. Baynosa when he noticed a huge "banakon" bout to attack his animals so he pulled a machete and using his full force hit the snake in its mid-section..

Banakon photo was courtesy of Jaymark Macapobre and the python photo was courtesy of Engineer Mordeno and his team.

