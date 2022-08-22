Father, 2 kids die in GenSan highway mishap

COTABATO CITY - A 43-year-old father and his two pre-school children were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding sports utility vehicle in General Santos City at noontime Sunday.

Col. Paul Bometivo, director of the General Santos City Police Office, said early Monday motorist Anacito Amoguis and his six-year-old son, John Paul, were declared dead on arrival by physicians in a hospital where they were rushed by emergency responders.

The five-year-old daughter of Amoguis named Trixie died from injuries in the same hospital later.

Bometivo, citing initial reports by investigators, said the motorcycle of Amoguis and the silver Mitsubishi Montero of Fernando Letigio, 46, were headed to the same direction before the deadly accident at a stretch of the Digos-Makar Highway in Barangay Katangawan.

The speeding SUV hit the motorcycle of Amoguis while it turned left, possibly to proceed to a gas station along the other lane of the highway.

Letigio voluntarily turned himself in to the police and surrendered his driver’s license and the registration papers of his SUV, according to Bometivo.