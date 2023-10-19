  Thursday Oct, 19 2023 08:41:40 PM

Father, adolescent daughter die from electrocution

Local News • 19:30 PM Thu Oct 19, 2023
49
By: 
John Felix Unson
Alvin Murillo and his daughter, Jenny both died instantly from electrocution late Tuesday in Carmen, (From Andrea Becodo FB page)

COTABATO CITY - A 50-year-old father and his daughter both perished in an accidental electrocution right in their residential yard in Carmen, North Cotabato late Tuesday.

The fatalities, Alvin Morillo and his 18-year-old daughter, Jenny, both died on the spot, according to separate reports released Thursday by the Carmen Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office.

Emergency responders from the Carmen local government unit and police investigators told reporters the victims got electrocuted when they tried to grab clothing hanged on a metal clothesline connected to the corrugated galvanized roof of their house where a line from a nearby post of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative fell after having been hit by branches of a tall ornamental tree broken by strong winds amid a heavy downpour.

Relatives and neighbors said Morillo and his daughter first ran outdoor when they noticed the electrical sparks in the roof of their house not covered with a ceiling panel but returned to get jackets hanged on the gauge 16 metal wire in their porch that they did not know had tangled with the power line dangling outside.

Carmen Mayor Rogelio Taliño, chairman of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said Thursday his office will provide the Morillo family with essential support for the burial of the victims.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM at Comelec magtutulungan upang matiyak ang maayos at ligtas na BSKE sa rehiyon

DAVAO CITY - Lumagda sa isang Memorandum of Agreement ang Ministry of Basic Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) at Commission on Elections (...

Father, adolescent daughter die from electrocution

COTABATO CITY - A 50-year-old father and his daughter both perished in an accidental electrocution right in their residential yard in Carmen, North...

Dolphins spotted in spectacular Sarangani Bay encounter

GEN. SANTOS CITY - In a remarkable marine life monitoring effort in Sarangani Bay, approximately 60 dolphins were spotted by a team from DENR...

MENRE ramps up effort to reduce air pollution in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - In an ongoing endeavor to curb air pollutants in this city, the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE)...

BARMM rebuilding lives: From typhoon victims to skilled workers

COTABATO CITY – Nearly a year ago the devastating Tropical Storm Paeng struck Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.  ...