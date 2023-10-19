Father, adolescent daughter die from electrocution

COTABATO CITY - A 50-year-old father and his daughter both perished in an accidental electrocution right in their residential yard in Carmen, North Cotabato late Tuesday.

The fatalities, Alvin Morillo and his 18-year-old daughter, Jenny, both died on the spot, according to separate reports released Thursday by the Carmen Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office.

Emergency responders from the Carmen local government unit and police investigators told reporters the victims got electrocuted when they tried to grab clothing hanged on a metal clothesline connected to the corrugated galvanized roof of their house where a line from a nearby post of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative fell after having been hit by branches of a tall ornamental tree broken by strong winds amid a heavy downpour.

Relatives and neighbors said Morillo and his daughter first ran outdoor when they noticed the electrical sparks in the roof of their house not covered with a ceiling panel but returned to get jackets hanged on the gauge 16 metal wire in their porch that they did not know had tangled with the power line dangling outside.

Carmen Mayor Rogelio Taliño, chairman of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said Thursday his office will provide the Morillo family with essential support for the burial of the victims.