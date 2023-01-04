  Wednesday Jan, 04 2023 01:30:42 PM

Father, son dead in Mlang ambush incident

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 05:45 AM Wed Jan 4, 2023
59
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen killed a Moro farmer active in peacebuilding programs and his son in an ambush Tuesday night in Mlang town in Cotabato province.

In a statement Tuesday, the office of Brig. Gen. Jamil Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office 12, identified the fatalities as Tatuan Mangelen Buisan and his son, Benjie.

They were riding a motorcycle together en route to somewhere when gunmen positioned along a road in Barangay Dunguan in Mlang flagged them down and shot them with pistols.

Buisan was an active supporter of domestic peacebuilding activities meant to foster religious and cultural solidarity among Moro and non-Moro communities, according to relatives and traditional Moro elders.

Buisan died on the spot while his son succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in a hospital later.

Probers from the Mlang Municipal Police Station told reporters Tuesday barangay officials are helping identify their ambushers.  

Macaraeg said Tuesday he has instructed the intelligence unit of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office to help identify the culprits for immediate prosecution. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Suspect sa pagpatay ng isang OFW sa Koronadal,. naaresto ng PNP

KORONADAL CITY - Isa sa mga suspek sa pagpatay sa OFW na si Marelou Occeña, nahuli na ng Koronadal PNP Sa panayam ng Radyo BIDA kay Koronadal City...

Karambola ng mga sasakyan, naganap sa Makilala, North Cotabato

APAT na sasakyan, nagkarambola sa National Highway sa Barangay Malasila, Makilala, North Cotabato kagabi. Sangkot dito ang dalawang forward truck...

Father, son dead in Mlang ambush incident

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen killed a Moro farmer active in peacebuilding programs and his son in an ambush Tuesday night in Mlang town in Cotabato...

BARMM’s significant accomplishments in 2022: a yearend review

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim (BARMM) Government ensured adequate services in 2022 by providing more ...

At least P2 fuel price hikes to greet motorists on Jan. 3

MANILA – Oil companies will implement big-time price increases on Tuesday, the first working day of 2023. In separate advisories, Caltex,...