Father of witness to criminal case shot dead

COTABATO CITY – A gunman shot dead in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday morning a man who has just emerged from a court where his son is helping litigate a frustrated murder case as witness.

In an initial statement released at noontime Tuesday, the Ipil Municipal Police Station identified the victim as Jainuddin Baladji Alsre, who died on the spot from two bullet wounds in the head.

Local police probers have confirmed that Alsre and his son are witnesses to a frustrated murder case at the Regional Trial Court Branch 36 at the provincial capitol in Ipil.

He and his son were together in a hearing on the case on Tuesday morning.

Alsre was motoring through a stretch of a highway in Purok Caimito in Barangay Sanito in Ipil when one of two men on a motorcycle together trailing behind shot him twice in the head with a pistol as they got close.

Alsre was on his way home to nearby Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay from the Regional Trial Court Branch 36 at the provincial capitol in Ipil, when he was attacked.

His killers immediately sped away towards the direction of Ipil town proper, the local police said in a statement.