Female NPA ‘Finance Officer’ nabbed in South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Combined elements from 5th Special Forces Battalion of 601st Infantry (Unifier) Brigade under Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) together with Polomolok Municipal Police Station and other government forces arrested a female finance officer of New People’s Army by virtue of a warrant of arrest in Poblacion, Polomolok, South Cotabato on August 16, 2021.

Lieutenant Colonel Zandro Alvez, Commanding Officer of 5th Special Forces Battalion identified the suspect as Pamela Guides Peñaranda with aliases as ‘Melai’ and ‘Yani’, a secretary of Davao City Urban Committee (DCUC), Regional City and Town Committee (RCTC), Southern Mindanao Regional Command and finance RCTC of SMRC.

“The suspect is facing a murder charge with criminal case number 25302 issued by Presiding Judge Sharon Rose Saracin of Branch 30, Regional Trial Court 11 in Tagum City” as disclosed by Lt. Col. Alvez.

Brigadier General Roy Galido, Commander of 601st Infantry (Unifier) Brigade said that during the search operation around 12:45 in the afternoon, recovered from the possession of Peñaranda were sling bag with two ID cards and IED components.

“The intensified intelligence operations and the support of the community coupled with the constant coordination of government forces with the stakeholders contributed to the successful neutralization of this female finance officer of CTG. The arrest of this terrorist is a big blow to their ranks”, BGen. Galido said.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division elated with another accomplishment of 5th Special Forces Battalion and other government counterparts. “Our efforts have gained positive results. Hence, you should not be afraid of the CPP-NPA Terrorists instead, they should be the ones who should be afraid to penetrate your barangay. I ask you to continue to cooperate with your Army. We will never stop chasing the remaining terrorists in your place until they are finished. I urged everyone to guard the peace that we already won and sustain the gains that we are enjoying now so that the next generation will benefit from it”, MGen Uy further stated.