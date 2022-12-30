  Friday Dec, 30 2022 10:25:44 PM

Filipino bishops offer prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Church • 05:45 AM Fri Dec 30, 2022
Ferdinand Patinio

MANILA – Catholic prelates in the country have joined the appeal of Pope Francis to offer prayers for the immediate recovery of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos, San Jose Nueva Ecija Bishop Roberto Mallari and Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo heed to the call of the Holy Father to offer prayers for his predecessor.

“The Diocese of Balanga heeds to the caring appeal of our beloved Holy Father for prayers to our dear Pope Emeritus Benedict for comfort and recovery from his illness. We offer our Holy Masses that our almighty God in His mercy and power sustains, supports and consoles our Pope Emeritus Benedict,” Santos, the chairman of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)-Commission on Pontificio Collegio Filippino, said in a message to Radio Veritas.

“With our prayers and Holy masses we are one with him in spirit and in his suffering. Our blessed Mother takes him in her maternal embrace and protection. God is with our Pope Emeritus Benedict,” he added.

On the other hand, Mallari, the chairman CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Catechesis and Catholic Education, asked the faithful to pray for the former Catholic Church leader to be blessed.

