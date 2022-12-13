Filipino-Moro patriotism exemplified in Qatar

COTABATO CITY – This is something not ordinary.

The Mlok family from Cotabato City, led by its engineer-patriarch, James, displayed the Philippine flag and the Bangsamoro regional banner at the venue of last week’s football games in the Qatar World Cup in the Middle Eastern state Qatar.

The Mlok family’s gesture was, for them, patriotism, meant to show their respect and love for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindananao and the Philippines.