Finder returns wallet containing P51K cash 

Local News • 10:30 AM Mon Sep 6, 2021
John M. Unson
 The honest Keneth Horver Ferolino and the owner of the wallet he found, Diocisimo Borres, Jr. (From Glan Municipal Police Office)

GEN. SANTOS CITY - There is this young man who had won the immense admiration of residents of Glan municipality for an act of honesty that went viral on social media.

Keneth Horver Ferolino returned to its owner a wallet containing P51,000 worth cash he found somewhere in Glan over the weekend.

He first turned over the wallet to the Glan municipal police station, which, in turn helped locate its owner, Diocisimo Borres, Jr, a senior citizen.

An emotional Borres thanked Ferolino for his act of honesty in the presence of members of the Glan municipal police.

Ferolino’s gesture earned praises from the local communities.

 

