Fire destroys 85 houses in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY --- A fire of still undetermined origin razed down 85 houses in a riverside barangay on Wednesday afternoon, displacing 156 Moro families.

The displaced residents of the fire-stricken Purok Tadman in Barangay Poblacion 7 here were immediately relocated by community leaders and emergency responders from the Cotabato City local government unit to buildings inside the nearby campus of the Datu Siang Elementary School.

In a statement released to local media outfits Thursday, the office here of the Bureau of Fire Protection said investigators are still trying to establish the cause of the fire that destroyed 85 houses in Purok Tadman, mostly made only of semi-permanent materials.

Officials of Barangay Poblacion 7 had told reporters they are investigating on information from their volunteer community watchmen and disaster response teams that no fewer than 94 houses were flattened by the fire that hit Purok Tadman.

Barangay Chairman Hassal Adtung said they are expecting relief support for the fire victims from the Bangsamoro government via its Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence contingent under the office of Regional Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

Calamity and disaster response teams from Sinarimbo’s office had started validating early Thursday the number of evacuees from Purok Tadman whom they are to provide with relief provisions.