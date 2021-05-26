Fire destroys Maguindanao school building

PARANG, Maguindanao – Arson investigators are determining whether the fire that gutted a five-room school building here was intentional or not.

“We are still gathering pieces of evidence, our probers are still at the site,” Fire Senior Inspector Ronald Ampang, speaking for the Bureau of Fire Protection-Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao, said on Wednesday.

The fire struck at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in one of the buildings of the Amir Barra National High School in Barangay Sarmiento.

Local fire officials estimated the damage at PHP450,000.

Arson investigators believed that an unattended electric fan, which was left plugged in, was the cause of the blaze.

Fire trucks from this town and nearby Sultan Kudarat town put off the fire and prevented it from spreading to other school buildings.

Also damaged were books, classroom tables, and chairs.

The school building was built through the funds from Japan International Cooperation Agency.