Fire hits 4th ID's ammo dump in Cagayan de Oro

17:45 PM Tue Jul 12, 2022
John M. Unson
The fire inside Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro triggered panic among residents. (Contributed photo))

COTABATO CITY --- A fire hit an ammunition and ordnance depot in the Army’s Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City midnight Monday, July 11, setting off explosions that triggered panic among residents.

Responding personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection and volunteer fire teams from different private groups managed to put off the fire before dawn Tuesday.

Major Gen. Wilbur Mamawag, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, on Tuesday said they are still investigating, along with BFP probers, on what caused the fire that razed the facility inside Camp Evangelista.

The 4th ID’s headquarters is located inside Camp Evangelista in Patag, Cagayan de Oro City.

Balls of fire in the air were seen and loud explosions were heard as the fire destroyed the building where ammunition of assorted calibers, mortar rounds, rifle grenades and other military ordnance were kept.

No one was reported killed or injured in the incident. 

 

 

