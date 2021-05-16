  Sunday May, 16 2021 01:28:08 PM

Fire hits PGH, newly born babies safe

HEALTH • 10:00 AM Sun May 16, 2021
PNA

12 newborn infants from PGH's Neonatal ICU (NICU) were transferred to Sta. Ana Hospital after a fire broke out on the third floor of the UP-Phillippine General Hospital along Taft Avenue, Manila early Sunday (May 16, 2021) morning, according to Dr. Grace Padilla, Director of the Sta. Ana Hospital.

The fire started at 12:41 a.m. and was declared fire out by the Manila Fire Department at 5:41 a.m. No casualty or injury were reported. Cause of the fire still under investigation.

