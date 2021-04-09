  Friday Apr, 09 2021 01:26:38 PM

Fireman helps woman give birth inside police station

Local News • 11:45 AM Fri Apr 9, 2021
16
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Fire Officer 1 Moctar Tancuangan of Bureau of Fire Protection of Pres. Quirino Sultan Kudarat visits Sunshine Acosta, her child and her husband Julius at Buluan District Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Apolinario Villalobos of Pres. Quirino)

COTABATO CITY  – A fire officer in Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat was hailed for assisting a pregnant woman who gave birth to a healthy baby inside the town police station Thursday morning.

On Friday, Fire Officer 1 Moctar Tangcuangan of President Quirino Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said he voluntarily assisted Sunshine Acosta who was to be brought by the police car to the hospital “because her baby is partly out.”

“I saw her about to give birth so I immediately assisted her,” Tangcuangan who was trained to assist during emergencies, including said.  After the baby girl was already out, her umbilical cord remained uncut.

“We rushed her to Buluan district hospital,” Tancuangan said, adding that personnel from Pres. Quirino Rural Health unit assisted in bringing the woman to the hospital.

Acosta, 28, was a detainee of President Quirino police station for charges of illegal gambling.

Acosta named her child as Baby Mahindra.

Tancuangan visited the mother and her child at Buluan Hospital Friday morning (April 9). 

The mother and her husband, Julius, were all praised and thankful to FO1 Tancuangan. 

 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Authorities ready for Dawlah retaliatory attacks 

SOUTH COTABATO --- Authorities are anticipating a possible retaliation by the Dawlah Islamiya following the death of two key members in a police...

Truck plows store in Makilala, N. Cotabato, hurts woman

MAKILALA, North Cotabato - A storekeeper here was slightly injured after a cargo truck plowed her store in Barangay POblacion at about 9 a.m. today...

Fireman helps woman give birth inside police station

COTABATO CITY  – A fire officer in Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat was hailed for assisting a pregnant woman who gave birth to a healthy baby...

Flood alert up in Koronadal due to heavy rain

B'lok Creek sa Koronadal City nasa alert level na ang pagtaas ng tubig dulot ng malakas na pagbuhos ng ulan ngayon hapon ng Huwebes

Cops call for surrender of illegal guns after girl dies in accidental gunfire

SULTAN KUDARAT --- The police on Thursday cautioned families keeping firearms against accidents after a child killed Wednesday a sibling with a home-...