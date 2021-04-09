Fireman helps woman give birth inside police station

COTABATO CITY – A fire officer in Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat was hailed for assisting a pregnant woman who gave birth to a healthy baby inside the town police station Thursday morning.

On Friday, Fire Officer 1 Moctar Tangcuangan of President Quirino Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said he voluntarily assisted Sunshine Acosta who was to be brought by the police car to the hospital “because her baby is partly out.”

“I saw her about to give birth so I immediately assisted her,” Tangcuangan who was trained to assist during emergencies, including said. After the baby girl was already out, her umbilical cord remained uncut.

“We rushed her to Buluan district hospital,” Tancuangan said, adding that personnel from Pres. Quirino Rural Health unit assisted in bringing the woman to the hospital.

Acosta, 28, was a detainee of President Quirino police station for charges of illegal gambling.

Acosta named her child as Baby Mahindra.

Tancuangan visited the mother and her child at Buluan Hospital Friday morning (April 9).

The mother and her husband, Julius, were all praised and thankful to FO1 Tancuangan.