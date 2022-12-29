  Thursday Dec, 29 2022 02:33:19 AM

Fireworks-related injuries climb to 32: DOH

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 21:15 PM Wed Dec 28, 2022
34
By: 
Joyce Ann L. Rocamora

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) has posted seven more fireworks-related injuries, bringing the total to 32 from Dec. 21 to 27.

The DOH logged the additional injuries on Dec. 27 from its 61 sentinel hospitals across the country.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa 32 na mas mataas nangkumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa (At present, the total number of injuries by fireworks is 32, up by 39 percent compared to the same period last year)," it said Wednesday in a statement.

As New Year nears, the DOH reminded the public to keep celebrations safe by using alternatives to firecrackers.

"Umiwas sa paputok para maaaring magdiwang nang kumpleto at ligtas ang buong pamilya ngayong Pasko at Bagong Taon (Avoid fireworks to be able to welcome Christmas and New Year with the family complete and safe)," it said. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Fireworks-related injuries climb to 32: DOH

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) has posted seven more fireworks-related injuries, bringing the total to 32 from Dec. 21 to 27. The...

4 killed as MILF groups clash in Maguindanao del Sur 

COTABATO CITY --- Four were killed in separate gunfights Tuesday between rival Moro groups in two towns in Maguindanao del Sur that forced...

1 patay sa bakbakan dahil sa rido sa Datu Montawal

DATU MONTAWAL, Maguindanao del Sur - Rido ang dahilan ng pagsiklab ng firefight sa pagitan ng dalawang magkalabang pamilya sa boundary ng Brgy....

P25-M public market to rise in Upi, Maguindanao Norte: MILG

UPI, Maguindanao del Norte — Minister of the Interior and Local Government Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo, Mayor Ma Rona Cristina A Piang-Flores, and...

2 dead in gunfight between Moro groups

COTABATO CITY - Two gunmen were killed as rival Moro groups traded shots before dawn Tuesday in Sultan sa Barongis town in Maguindanao del Sur,...