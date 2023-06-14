First Bangsamoro weightlifter clinches gold at Olympic Weightlifting event in Singapore

COTABATO CITY—The weightlifting sports scene has witnessed the remarkable performance of a Bangsamoro athlete, Samsodin Abdulrahman from the town of Bubong in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur, who clinched the gold medal in the highly competitive 81-kilogram category at the Singapore Weightlifting International held on June 3 in Singapore.

The Maranao weightlifter's journey began 18 years in the fitness training industry in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Throughout his career, he has served as a head coach, personal trainer, and rehabilitation specialist, all the while showcasing his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication.

He shared his desire to inspire weightlifting enthusiasts, especially Bangsamoro youth, and considered his recent triumph not only a victory for him but a historic moment for Bangsamoro as the first Maranao athlete to earn the honor in Olympic weightlifting.

"I hope it gets to the BARMM and gets attention, and the Muslim vloggers and the media. This is the first time that a Muslim athlete has achieved Olympic weightlifting,” he said.

Moreover, Abdulrahman's story is a beacon of hope for future Bangsamoro athletes who want to follow in his footsteps and leave their own mark on the global weightlifting stage.

Athletes like Abdulrahman are asking for support to help them reach their dreams and advance the aspirations of the Bangsamoro in the field of sports to showcase their talents on the world stage and as well to showcase the talent and strength of the Bangsamoro.

Currently, he is preparing for the upcoming International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Masters Weightlifting event, scheduled to take place in Poland from August 18 to 26, 2023. With the support of Richard Pep Agusto, the National Chairman of Masters Weightlifting of the Philippines, he has successfully qualified and officially registered for the prestigious competition.(Kasan Usop, Jr./BIO with reports from MJournal)